Luke Bryan announced as second judge on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ reboot

Country singer Luke Bryan is reportedly joining ABC’s reboot of "American Idol."

Country singer Luke Bryan is joining ABC’s reboot of “American Idol,” according to Variety.

The trade publication reported that the country singer joins Katy Perry, who is making $25 million as a judge. She was announced as part of the show in May.

Musicians Charlie Puth, Keith Urban -- who previously judged on Fox’s original version of the show -- and Lionel Richie were also reportedly in the running for a role as a judge, but none are likely.

Perry’s $25 million contract has reportedly taken up a significant amount of the shows budget, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ reported that Richie’s team wanted $10 million for the musician, but it was double what “Idol” wanted to pay.

ABC declined to comment. Representatives for Bryan have not commented.

“American Idol” is set to premiere in March. Auditions begin next week.