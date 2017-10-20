Now Playing
Posted: October 20, 2017

Lyric Video: Taylor Swift’s “Gorgeous”!

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Musician Taylor Swift performs during the 2013 CMA Music Festival on June 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
By Bryan Carstensen

It’s the third sneak peek what we what we can expect from Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “Reputation”, out Nov 10th.

Are you feeling it!? 
Check out “Gorgeous” below!

~Miss Bryan

