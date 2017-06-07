Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 07, 2017

Madeleine Albright's next book warns of fascism's dangers

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during a memorial service for former Israel Prime Minister Shimon Peres at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington. Albright’s next book, “Fascism,” is a warning that democratic governments are “fragile” and that the U.S. under President Trump is enduring its own crisis. “Fascism” is part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins and will come out April 2018. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during a memorial service for former Israel Prime Minister Shimon Peres at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington. Albright’s next book, “Fascism,” is a warning that democratic governments are “fragile” and that the U.S. under President Trump is enduring its own crisis. “Fascism” is part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins and will come out April 2018. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state, is worried about democracy.

Albright's next book, "Fascism," is a warning that democratic governments are "fragile" and the United States under President Donald Trump is enduring its own crisis.

"Fascism" is part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins and will come out April 2018, the publisher told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Her second book, not yet titled, will be a memoir about her years since leaving the State Department in 2001. Albright, who served under President Bill Clinton, has written the memoirs "Prague Winter" and "Madam Secretary."

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served under President George W. Bush, recently published "Democracy." Rice's book examines self-government worldwide and urges the U.S. to be a leader in advocating for freedom and human rights.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation