Madonna’s twins get first Barbie dolls, singer posts video
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Madonna performs onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
By
Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Madonna’s twins got their first Barbie dolls this weekend and the entertainer is sharing it with the world.
>> Read more trending news
The “Material Girl” posted adorable video of newly adopted twin daughters, Estere and Stelle playing with the dolls.
In the short video posted on Instagram, the girls sang the Finger Family song in unison while sitting on their beds. As they sing, the girls waved their new toys in front of the camera.
“What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll!” Madonna wrote. “Pikachu is left in the dust!”
In February, Madonna confirmed the rumor that she had adopted the girls also in an Instagram post.
“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself walking with her girls.
