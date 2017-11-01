Now Playing
Posted: November 01, 2017

Major Garrett of CBS writing book about covering Trump

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2010 file photo, Major Garrett speaks from the White House Press Briefing Room in Washington. Garrett is writing a book about covering Donald Trump called, “Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride” which will be released next fall. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS White House correspondent Major Garrett is writing a book about covering Donald Trump.

"Mr. Trump's Wild Ride" will be released next fall, All Points Books announced Wednesday. All Points is an imprint of St. Martin's Press.

According to the publisher, Garrett will share stories about the "long, crazy year" of Trump's election and his early time in the presidency. Garrett said in a statement that he will look at everything from Trump's tweets to the threat of war with North Korea. His previous books include "The Enduring Revolution" and "The 15 Biggest Lies in Politics."

