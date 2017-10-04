Now Playing
Posted: October 04, 2017

‘Maleficent’ set to get sequel, Angelina Jolie to return

FILE PHOTO: Angelina Jolie attends a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Angelina Jolie attends a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's "Maleficent" are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Angelina Jolie will don the horns again and once again become one of the most famous villains, Maleficent.

And it could soon have a director attached.

Joachim Rønning, who directed “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” is in talks to direct the “Maleficent” sequel, Deadline reported.

Filming is expected to begin early next year. 

Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton have been writing the script. Joe Roth is producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first “Maleficent” brought in $69.4 million. It made $758.5 million worldwide.

