Oh, Mama: Jimmy Fallon working on second picture book

FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in New York. Fallon is working on his second illustrated story, “Everything is Mama,” Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday, June 21. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press