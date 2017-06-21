Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 21, 2017

Oh, Mama: Jimmy Fallon working on second picture book

Comments
FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in New York. Fallon is working on his second illustrated story, “Everything is Mama,” Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday, June 21. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in New York. Fallon is working on his second illustrated story, “Everything is Mama,” Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday, June 21. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Jimmy Fallon is enjoying the picture book business.

The talk-show host is working on his second illustrated story, "Everything is Mama," Macmillan Children's Publishing Group announced Wednesday. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed by Macmillan as a "hilarious ode" to motherhood, told from the baby's point of view. Fallon's "Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada" was a best-seller published in 2015. Miguel Ordonez is the illustrator for both releases.

Fallon, 42, is the father of two girls, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation