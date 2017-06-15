Margaret Atwood to get literary lifetime achievement award

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, author Margaret Atwood sits for a portrait while promoting her new books "Angel Catbird" and "Hag-Seed" in Toronto. Atwood is receiving a lifetime achievement award from one of the world’s oldest literary organizations. PEN Center USA announced Wednesday, June 14, 2017, that Atwood will be recognized at an Oct. 27 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Actor and writer Nick Offerman is set to host the evening.(Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Associated Press