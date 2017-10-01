Now Playing
Posted: October 01, 2017

Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show

FILE - In his May, 8, 2017, file photo, Marilyn Manson arrives at the world premiere of
FILE - In his May, 8, 2017, file photo, Marilyn Manson arrives at the world premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Marilyn Manson's representative said Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, that the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital. (Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Marilyn Manson's representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble. Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him. Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over "due to injury."

It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson's concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.

