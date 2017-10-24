Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for 'Boogie Nights'

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, file photo, Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House on in Chicago. Wahlberg told the Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2017, that he hopes God will forgive him for his turn as a porn star in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.” (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press