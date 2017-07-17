Steven D Starr/Corbis via Getty Images

Martin Landau holds his Oscar at the 1995 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Landau won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Bela Lugosi in Ed Wood. (Photo by Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

In March 1995, actor Martin Landau put a cap on a decades-long career in Hollywood by winning the Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Landau died on Saturday at age 89, according to TMZ, The Associated Press and other media outlets.

Throughout his career, Landau starred alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names. In 1994’s “Ed Wood,” he played Bela Lugosi, another character actor who had a long career in front of the screen.

When speaking to the crowd during his speech, an overwhelmed Landau delivered one of the most memorable monologues in Oscar history.

“My God. What a night. What a life. What a moment. What everything,” Landau said during his speech.

Landau went on to thank many people involved with the film and expressed admiration for his director, Tim Burton, and co-star Johnny Depp.

