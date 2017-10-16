Now Playing
Posted: October 16, 2017

Mayim Bialik discusses Weinstein comments after backlash

FILE - In this May. 23, 2017, file photo, actress and author Mayim Bialik poses for a photo in Los Angeles. In a Facebook Live interview with The New York Times on Oct. 16, 2017, Bialik discussed a recent opinion piece that drew accusations that she was blaming accusers of Harvey Weinstein. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - In this May. 23, 2017, file photo, actress and author Mayim Bialik poses for a photo in Los Angeles. In a Facebook Live interview with The New York Times on Oct. 16, 2017, Bialik discussed a recent opinion piece that drew accusations that she was blaming accusers of Harvey Weinstein. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Actress Mayim Bialik has clarified her comments on the sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein after an opinion piece she wrote drew accusations of victim blaming.

Bialik wrote in a New York Times piece published Friday that she makes choices to be "self-protecting and wise" like dressing modestly and not acting flirtatiously.

She later added that nothing "excuses men for assaulting or abusing women" and women should be able to wear and act however they want.

Bialik responded to social media criticism in a Facebook interview with the Times on Monday.

She says women can't avoid being "the victim of assault by what you wear or the way you behave." She adds that she regrets that the piece "became what it became."

