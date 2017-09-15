TORONTO, ON - APRIL 15: Actress Meghan Markle poses in the CAFA portrait studio at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images Portrait)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Prince Harry will be kicking off his annual Invictus Games this month, and girlfriend Meghan Markle will likely be there to show her support, People reports.

The Games will take place in Markle’s adopted hometown of Toronto next week, and she’s expected to be there in an unofficial capacity, possibly cheering from the sidelines as she did for one of Prince Harry’s recent polo matches, People reported. If she attends, the event will mark the second time the couple has appeared in public together.

The news comes after reports that Prince Harry and Markle reportedly vacationed together in Africa last month and took a short trip to Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish highlands estate for the royal’s birthday. Royal fans are now wondering whether the actress met the queen, an important step toward a royal engagement.

Prince Harry created the Paralympic-style Invictus Games aimed at giving wounded service members around the world the opportunity to compete in a variety physical activities. The first Games took place in London in 2014, followed by the 2016 event in Orlando. Next year’s event is set to occur in Sydney, Australia.

