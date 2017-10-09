Now Playing
Posted: October 09, 2017

Meghan McCain joins ABC's 'The View' as newest co-host

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2015, file photo, Meghan McCain arrives at the So Sexy LA Event at SKYBAR at the Mondrian in Los Angeles. McCain was welcomed to the air Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, as the newest co-host of ABC’s “The View.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2015, file photo, Meghan McCain arrives at the So Sexy LA Event at SKYBAR at the Mondrian in Los Angeles. McCain was welcomed to the air Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, as the newest co-host of ABC’s “The View.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Meghan McCain was welcomed to the air Monday as the newest co-host of ABC's "The View."

McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCain, will represent a conservative perspective on the daily chat show. She replaces conservative commentator Jedediah Bila, who exited "The View" last month.

McCain joins a panel that also includes moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Paula Faris.

Most recently, McCain served as host on Fox News' "Outnumbered."

"The View" airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern on ABC.

