Posted: March 20, 2017

Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly 10 years

FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Stephen Belafonte, left, and his wife Melanie Brown arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mother's Day." Court records in Los Angeles show the singer and "America's Got Talent" judge filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, on Monday, March 20, 2017. They have a 5-year-old daughter together. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Court records show singer and television personality Mel B has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years.

The former Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, cited irreconcilable differences for her breakup from producer Stephen Belafonte. Her petition was filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

They have a 5-year-old daughter together and Brown is seeking joint custody.

Brown and Belafonte married in July 2007. She listed Dec. 28 as the date they separated. Brown, who is a judge on "America's Got Talent," is asking a judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte.

