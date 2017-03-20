Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly 10 years

FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Stephen Belafonte, left, and his wife Melanie Brown arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mother's Day." Court records in Los Angeles show the singer and "America's Got Talent" judge filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, on Monday, March 20, 2017. They have a 5-year-old daughter together. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Mel B arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show the singer and 'America's Got Talent' judge filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, on Monday, March 20, 2017. They have a 5-year-old daughter together.

The Associated Press