Melee in court in case tied to 'Real Housewives' guest

Sheriff's Deputies keep Debora Hernandez, right, the mother of Antonio Vega's daughter, from hitting a defendant's family member with her shoe after an altercation between the two groups broke out at the end of a hearing where Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas made their appearances for murder, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Paterson, N.J. The two Paterson residents have been charged with murder in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on "Real Housewives of New Jersey." The pair are charged with killing Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega Jr., who were found last week inside a burning 2015 Audi. (Aristide Economopoulos /NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)

Clarence Williams listens to Judge Ernest Caposela during his hearing in Paterson, N.J., Friday, March 24, 2017. Williams and Gerry Thomas have been charged with murder in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

Gerry Thomas answers Judge Ernest Caposela during his hearing in Paterson, N.J., Friday, March 24, 2017. Thomas and Clarence Williams have been charged with murder in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

Gerry Thomas, left, is seated next to his attorney Gregory Thompson during a detention hearing in Paterson, N.J., Friday, March 24, 2017. Thomas and Clarence Williams have been charged with murder in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

Clarence Williams, left, is seated next to his attorney Daniel Palazzo during a detention hearing in Paterson, N.J., Friday, March 24, 2017. Williams and Gerry Thomas have been charged with murder in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

An altercation breaks out in court Friday, March 24, 2017, in Paterson, N.J., between families in the courtroom after Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas made their appearances for murder in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

Police attempt to quell an argument between relatives of the victims and suspects after Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas made their appearances for murder, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Paterson, N.J., in a double homicide involving a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

The Associated Press

A melee broke out Friday at a hearing for a pair charged in the deaths of two men found in a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas, in court for a detention hearing, were ordered held without bail when the brawl broke out.

The two Paterson residents previously pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega Jr., who were found last week inside a burning Audi.

The car was owned by Kim DePaola, who often appears on the Bravo reality show. Anderson's mother has said he borrowed the car from DePaola's son.

The judge warned the families of the suspects and the victims to keep their emotions in check and remain composed.

"I understand you have very strong feelings and may want to blurt something out," Passaic County Superior Court Judge Ernest Caposela said.

But an argument broke out, and people in the gallery yelled obscenities and threw objects.

Thomas' attorney, Gregory Aprile, shouted to the judge during the brawl that he wanted the names of everyone involved. Aprile said he may ask that they be banned from future proceedings.

Charges are pending for one person involved in the altercation, according to the Passaic County Sheriff's office.