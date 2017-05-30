Now Playing
Posted: May 30, 2017

Memphis rapper threatens shooting spree during concert over sound problems

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia is pictured here during a 2015 visit to the SiriusXM  radio studios in New York City.
By Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul threatened concert goers at a recent show in Memphis, vowing to shoot up homes in a drive by if his sound wasn’t fixed.

TMZ reported rapper Paul Duane Beauregard, better known by his hip hop moniker DJ Paul, was angry and made the threats during his performance at the 901 Festival in Memphis Saturday night. 

Witnesses told TMZ he became upset when his sound repeatedly dropped out, and that he even jumped down from the stage, into the crowd, at one point, to try and find the sound tech.

Witnesses said they were shocked by DJ Paul’s threats, and even his own crew was reportedly upset and tried to calm him down.

