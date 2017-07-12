Men who stopped train attack to star in Clint Eastwood film

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015 file photo, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, left, U.S. Airman Spencer Stone, center, and Anthony Sadler attend a parade held to honor the three Americans who stopped a gunman on a Paris-bound passenger train, in Sacramento, Calif. The three Sacramento-area men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat. Sadler, Skarlatos, and Stone will star in "15:17 to Paris," which began production this week. (AP Photo/Carl Costas, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, look on after Hollande awarded them with the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat. Sadler, Skarlatos, and Stone will star in '15:17 to Paris,' which began production this week.

The Associated Press