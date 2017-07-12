Now Playing
Posted: July 11, 2017

Men who stopped train attack to star in Clint Eastwood film

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, look on after Hollande awarded them with the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat. Sadler, Skarlatos, and Stone will star in '15:17 to Paris,' which began production this week.

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

The three California men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat.

Warner Brothers says in a statement Tuesday that Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, U.S. Army Spc. Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler will star in "The 15:17 to Paris."

The film, which began production this week, follows the lives of the three friends from childhood to the evening when they helped subdue a suspected terrorist who opened fire inside a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

The Sacramento-area men were vacationing in Europe when they tackled Ayoub El-Khazzani, a man who authorities said has ties to radical Islam. El-Khazzani had boarded the Paris-bound train with a Kalashnikov rifle, pistol and box cutter.

