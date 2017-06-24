Michael Jackson’s family remembers him on 8th anniversary of his death

Tim Whitby/Getty Images/Getty Images

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

On the eighth anniversary of the death of pop icon Michael Jackson, some of his family members are remembering him in different ways.

ABC News reported that members of the Jackson family have made social media posts and tribute performances.

The late singer’s brothers -- Jermaine, Jackie, Tito and Marlon -- performed as The Jacksons at England’s Glastonbury Festival Friday. Dressed in military-style jackets similar to those worn by their brother, they performed “Can You Feel It,” the group’s 1981 single.

Can you feel it? It's party time with the @Jacksons headlining the West Holts stage at #Glastonbury2017 pic.twitter.com/KTEkzufatT — BBC Four (@BBCFOUR) June 24, 2017

The brothers also sang The Jackson 5’s “I'll Be There” and Michael Jackson’s “Gone Too Soon,” dedicating both to Michael Jackson.

Jermaine Jackson wrote a message about his brother on Twitter before the performance, saying, “We'll be 4 brothers on stage joined by Michael in spirit. Through the music we made together, we find comfort in memories, esp (sic) this weekend.”

We'll be 4 brothers on stage joined by Michael in spirit. Through the music we made together, we find comfort in memories, esp this weekend. — Jermaine Jackson (@jermjackson5) June 24, 2017

“We all love and miss you,” LaToya Jackson, Michael Jackson’s older sister, wrote on Twitter.

WE ALL LOVE AND MISS YOU! 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/sTXm5R5UpD — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 25, 2017

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, also shared thoughts on Twitter.

crazy to think about how people come and go so quickly — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 25, 2017

the way you did once upon a dream — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 25, 2017

According to E! News, she also got a new tattoo on her foot that reads, “Applehead.” The website reported that the word was a term of endearment Michael Jackson was known to use for his loved ones.

The tattoo is now one of several she has to honor her father.

“With every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. Love you,” she captioned the photo of her new tattoo on Instagram.

with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you 🍏 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009, at age 50. The cause of death was cardiac arrest as the result of a mixture of medications in his system.