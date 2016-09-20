Michael Phelps to race shark for Shark Week

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Olympian Michael Phelps may have met the challenge of his lifetime.

For Shark Week, the Discovery Channel is presenting, "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White." The event description is full of the hyperbole one would expect for Shark Week: "The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark — the race is on!"

The news release about the special was short on details, so it is unclear how the winner of 23 Olympic gold medals will participate in the event, but the hype alone will attract viewers.

The race will air July 23 at 8 p.m.

