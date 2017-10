Al Michaels sorry for 'Sunday Night Football' Weinstein joke

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, NBC sportscaster Al Michaels stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos in Detroit. Michaels quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during “Sunday Night Football" on Oct. 15, 2017. AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

The Associated Press

NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during "Sunday Night Football."

Michaels mused in the middle of the third quarter of the game between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos that the Giants were "coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein." His on-air partner Cris Collinsworth replied with a laugh and told Michaels "only my L.A. guy comes up with that one."

The comment got a negative reaction on social media and Michaels apologized in the fourth quarter for "being a little flip" with his reference to Weinstein, who faces sexual misconduct allegations. Michael added that "it was not meant in that matter."

CBS late night host James Corden apologized earlier Sunday for Weinstein jokes made at an event in Los Angeles on Friday.