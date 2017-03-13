Michelle Obama writes college letter for 'Black-ish' star

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama laughs with actress Yara Shahidi while participating in Glamour's "A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education," in celebration of International Day of the Girl and Let Girls Learn at the Newseum in Washington. Shahidi tells W magazine for an article published online on March 13, 2017, that Obama wrote her a college recommendation letter. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

The Associated Press