Posted: June 29, 2017

Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and the Furious'

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, actress Michelle Rodriguez attends the
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, actress Michelle Rodriguez attends the "(re)Assignment" premiere on day 7 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto. Rodriguez wrote on Instagram June 27, 2017, that she may have to leave "The Fast & the Furious” franchise unless its female characters are treated differently. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Rodriguez wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she hopes filmmakers decide "to show some love to the women of the franchise" in its next installment. If not, she says, she "just might have to say goodbye."

F. Gary Gray directed the eighth film in the series, "The Fate of the Furious," and is defending the treatment of women in that movie.

He tells Business Insider he "thought the combination of female characters was pretty strong." Gray notes that Charlize Theron played the antagonist in the film and Helen Mirren made a cameo.

The ninth film in the franchise is due out in 2019.

