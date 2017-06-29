Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and the Furious'

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, actress Michelle Rodriguez attends the "(re)Assignment" premiere on day 7 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto. Rodriguez wrote on Instagram June 27, 2017, that she may have to leave "The Fast & the Furious” franchise unless its female characters are treated differently. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press