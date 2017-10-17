Michelle Yeoh: Weinstein a 'bully,' 'not always honorable'

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Michelle Yeoh, a cast member in "Star Trek: Discovery," poses at the premiere of the new television series, in Los Angeles. The Malaysian film star commented Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 in a statement to The Associated Press on the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Actress Michelle Yeoh said Tuesday that she was aware of Harvey Weinstein's reputation and would have unleashed "years of martial arts training" on the fallen Hollywood mogul had he ever tried to sexually harass her.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Malaysian star added her voice to the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Weinstein, who produced or distributed many of Yeoh's films and TV shows.

"Any man who treats women with such disrespect and contempt should be (prosecuted) to the full extent of the law," said Yeoh, who stars in the new TV series "Star Trek: Discovery."

"I knew he was a bully and not always honorable. I wasn't exposed to this side of him, otherwise he would have experienced the full effect of years of martial arts training," she said.

Their paths often crossed because Weinstein was passionate about Asian action movies, particularly kung fu flicks.

The Weinstein Co. was one of the producers of last year's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny," a sequel in which Yeoh reprised her role from the original blockbuster martial arts film. The company also produced the Netflix series "Marco Polo," a period epic in which Yeoh had a role.

Weinstein's previous company, Miramax, distributed Yeoh's earlier films. He was also a big donor to amfAR, an AIDS charity for which Yeoh, 55, is an ambassador.

Since allegations of Weinstein sexually harassing women over decades emerged in reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker, more than three dozen women have publicly accused him of abuse. Weinstein has also been fired by his movie company and been expelled from prestigious Hollywood bodies, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.