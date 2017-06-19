Miles Teller arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, actor Miles Teller arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness. San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning, June 18, after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press