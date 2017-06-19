Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 19, 2017

Miles Teller arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, actor Miles Teller arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness. San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning, June 18, after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, actor Miles Teller arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness. San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning, June 18, after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO —

Actor Miles Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness.

San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street.

Teller wrote on Twitter Monday that "there was no evidence to charge me with a crime," but Hernandez says the actor was booked on suspicion of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Teller's publicist did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Teller's credits include "Whiplash," ''The Spectacular Now," ''Allegiant" and "Fantastic Four."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation