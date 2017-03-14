Millions enchanted, entertained by toad sporting fancy hats

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

A well-dressed toad, similar to the one above, has been entertaining social media users as pictures of the toad wearing different kinds of hats surface. An Alabama man is behind the toad-in-hat photographs and says the toad doesn't mind.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If pictures of Chris Newsome’s toad sporting different hats don’t put a smile on your face, nothing will.

Newsome, 43, who is a webmaster at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, said the toad just started showing up on his porch last summer. He said he had the idea to make tiny hats for the amphibian to try and cheer up a friend’s son who had lost a pet toad.

>> Read more trending news

“The toad never seemed to mind the hats,” Newsome told Buzzfeed.

Mr. Toad comes to my front porch every night. I told Casey Janette Robinson that I would make him a little hat. Posted by Chris Newsome on Wednesday, July 6, 2016

“I would just place them on its head and it would just sit there,” he said.

He said he makes the hats out of foam paper in about 10 minutes.

Newsome photographed the toad wearing a pink top hat, a purple baseball cap and an orange cowboy hat and then posted the photos on Reddit. More than 1 million people have viewed his pictures so far.