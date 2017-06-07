Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Berkeley

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a news conference, in New York. A fan of right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos has filed a lawsuit Monday, June 5, against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and a slew of others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations. Oakland resident Kiara Robles planned to attend a Feb. 1 speech by Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley's campus that was cancelled after protests turned violent. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, University of California at Berkeley police guard the building where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was to speak in Berkeley, Calif. A fan of right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos has filed a lawsuit Monday, June 5, against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and a slew of others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations. The lawsuit in federal court in Northern California alleges University of California and other officials curtailed the rights of Kiara Robles by subjecting her and other invitees to bodily harm because they were expressing a different viewpoint.

The Associated Press