Miss Bryan’s “Special Pet In Need” - Meet Ginnie!

My dogs are my life... Both Freddie Bear and Melvin are rescue dogs and because of them, I really feel like my life has been enriched with unconditional love. I feel blessed and lucky to have them, and I wouldn’t have wanted to get them any other way!

Because of that, I am wanting to help YOU find your new BFF. Each week I will be highlighting a very special pet in need... I call them my S.P.I.N of the week, and it’s all thanks to Broward County Animal Care.

Broward County Animal Care is there to help make sure that when you adopt your pet that it’s not only given a happy forever home, but that you are prepared and ready to take on a beautiful new adventure!

This week’s SPIN is Ginnie!

She is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier and she has been at Broward County Animal Care for 50 days! She knows how to do commands, and loves to greet with kisses and a happy wagging tail!

For more information on Ginnie head to Broward County Animal Care!

I want YOU to find a new BFF and Ginnie would be the PERFECT companion! Stop in to see her today or call (954) 359-1313.

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center is located:

2400 SW 42nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

~Miss Bryan