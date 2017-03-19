Sign in with your existing account
'Modern Family' star Rico Rodriguez posts heartbreaking tribute after father's death
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Rico Rodriguez arrives at the 30th annual Imagen Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By
Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
BRYAN, Texas
—
This was a tough post for Rico Rodriguez.
On Sunday, the 18-year-old actor who plays Manny on “Modern Family” took to Instagram to
mourn the sudden loss of his father, Roy.
>> See the post here
“This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kindhearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out,” Rodriguez wrote.
>> Read more trending news
“I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh. I know you’re looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I’ll love you forever – Your youngest."
The photo Rodriguez used to memorialize his father was from happier times — a father-son bonding moment over milkshakes.
According to Roy Rodriguez's obituary, he died March 12. He is survived by his wife, Maria, and four children.
