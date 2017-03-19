Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 21, 2017

'Modern Family' star Rico Rodriguez posts heartbreaking tribute after father's death

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Rico Rodriguez arrives at the 30th annual Imagen Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Rico Rodriguez arrives at the 30th annual Imagen Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

BRYAN, Texas —

This was a tough post for Rico Rodriguez.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old actor who plays Manny on “Modern Family” took to Instagram to mourn the sudden loss of his father, Roy.

>> See the post here

“This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kindhearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out,” Rodriguez wrote.

>> Read more trending news

“I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh. I know you’re looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I’ll love you forever – Your youngest."

The photo Rodriguez used to memorialize his father was from happier times — a father-son bonding moment over milkshakes.

According to Roy Rodriguez's obituary, he died March 12. He is survived by his wife, Maria, and four children.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation