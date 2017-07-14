Mom spoofs Beyoncé's twins photo with her own viral snapshots

Mason Poole/AP

Irish mom Sharon Kellaway says Beyoncé’s ornate photo revealing her twins to the world was “so unrealistic” that she had to take her own.

“I had what she had, so why not?” she told the Mirror. “I have the twins, the blanket and the veil, a few home-grown flowers in the garden.”

So in that garden in Cork, Kellaway hilariously re-enacted the photo shoot. It was to her surprise that the photos went viral. Her 6-year-old, she says, snapped the pictures.

In the photos, she’s balancing her son and daughter on her knee. (They’re a bit big to hold them as Beyoncé did.)

More from the photo shoot .... I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one. My 6 year old took the photos ... no qualifications and still did a mighty job Posted by Sharon Kellaway on Friday, July 14, 2017

The photos have been shared on Facebook and Twitter hundreds of times.

Here’s Beyoncé’s original for comparison:

