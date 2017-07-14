Now Playing
Posted: July 17, 2017

Mom spoofs Beyoncé's twins photo with her own viral snapshots

Comments
In this undated image released by Parkwood Entertainment on Friday, July 14, 2017, Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi. (Mason Poole/Parkwood Entertainment via AP)
Mason Poole/AP
By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

CORK, Ireland —

Irish mom Sharon Kellaway says Beyoncé’s ornate photo revealing her twins to the world was “so unrealistic” that she had to take her own.

“I had what she had, so why not?” she told the Mirror. “I have the twins, the blanket and the veil, a few home-grown flowers in the garden.”

So in that garden in Cork, Kellaway hilariously re-enacted the photo shoot. It was to her surprise that the photos went viral. Her 6-year-old, she says, snapped the pictures.

In the photos, she’s balancing her son and daughter on her knee. (They’re a bit big to hold them as Beyoncé did.)

More from the photo shoot .... I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one. My 6 year old took the photos ... no qualifications and still did a mighty job

Posted by Sharon Kellaway on Friday, July 14, 2017

The photos have been shared on Facebook and Twitter hundreds of times.

Here’s Beyoncé’s original for comparison:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

