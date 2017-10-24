Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 24, 2017

Moore says Flint crisis would be solved if it were elsewhere

Comments
FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, filmmaker Michael Moore attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation in New York. The Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker expressed his frustration at the New York premiere for “Flint,” a Lifetime movie about the water crisis. He says the problem with Flint’s water supply could be fixed with new pipes but that hasn’t been completed yet _ and he believes if the former auto town was in a more upscale area like Westchester, New York, the problem would be solved by now. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, filmmaker Michael Moore attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation in New York. The Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker expressed his frustration at the New York premiere for “Flint,” a Lifetime movie about the water crisis. He says the problem with Flint’s water supply could be fixed with new pipes but that hasn’t been completed yet _ and he believes if the former auto town was in a more upscale area like Westchester, New York, the problem would be solved by now. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Moore thinks Flint's water problem would be solved by now if the troubled city wasn't in Michigan.

The Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker expressed his frustration at the New York premiere for "Flint," a Lifetime movie about the water crisis. It stars Queen Latifah, Betsy Brandt and Marin Ireland as Flint residents who fought for justice after finding out their water supply was laden with lead. Moore isn't involved in the film but came out to support it because it's about his hometown.

Moore says the problem with Flint's water supply could be fixed with new pipes but that hasn't been completed yet — and he believes if the former auto town was in a more upscale area like Westchester, New York, the problem would be solved by now.

"Flint" premieres on Saturday.

Copyright The Associated Press

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation