Posted: June 09, 2017

Moschino bets on casino chic with Vegas-themed runway show

Model Miranda Kerr walks down the runway at the Moschino fashion show at MADE Fashion Festival on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Model Miranda Kerr walks down the runway at the Moschino fashion show at MADE Fashion Festival on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Jeremy Scott, creative director of the fashion house Moschino, presented a splashy Las Vegas-themed collection in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Miranda Kerr, Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell walked a catwalk lined with bright neon signs to slot-machine sound effects and Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas" at the MADE Fashion Festival.

Betty Boop and pinup girl appliques adorned sweaters and coats; hot rod flames decorated leotards and blazers; and sequins ran wild on everything from pastel suiting to men's Speedos.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
 

