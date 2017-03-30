Now Playing
Posted: March 30, 2017

Amazon celebrates theaters, previews Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'

Charlie Hunnam, right, a cast member in the upcoming film
Charlie Hunnam, right, a cast member in the upcoming film "The Lost City of Z," interacts onstage with Bob Berney, head of marketing and distribution for Amazon Studios, during the Amazon Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Amazon celebrates theaters, previews Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'
John Cena, a cast member in the upcoming film 'The Wall,' discusses the film during the Amazon Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Amazon celebrates theaters, previews Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'
Charlie Hunnam, a cast member in the upcoming film 'The Lost City of Z,' discusses the film during the Amazon Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Amazon celebrates theaters, previews Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'
John Cena, right, a cast member in the upcoming film 'The Wall,' arrives onstage as Bob Berney, head of distribution and marketing for Amazon Studios, looks on during the Amazon Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Amazon celebrates theaters, previews Haynes' 'Wonderstruck'
Charlie Hunnam, a cast member in the upcoming film 'The Lost City of Z,' discusses the film during the Amazon Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS —

Amazon Studios might have a streaming component, but executives say the company is fully committed to the theatrical experience.

The young studio in its second year at CinemaCon, an annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors, reiterated its commitment to preserving the theatrical window Thursday and previewed their upcoming slate of releases. One of their most highly anticipated is Todd Haynes' "Wonderstruck," a fanciful coming of age drama set in both 1927 and 1977 and starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and "Pete's Dragon's" Oakes Fegley.

Amazon, which put out last year's "Manchester by the Sea," has a robust slate of filmmaker-driven projects on the slate, including Richard Linklater's "Last Flag Flying" and Terry Gilliam's "Don Quixote," which is currently in production with Adam Driver.

