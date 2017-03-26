Now Playing
Posted: March 26, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' dances off with top box-office spot

This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic
This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." (Disney via AP)

This image released by Lionsgate shows a scene from, 'Power Rangers.'
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Pena, left, and Dax Shepard in a scene from, 'CHiPS.'

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES —

Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" has continued to enchant audiences in its second weekend in theaters.

Studio estimates say the film added $88.3 million to its total this weekend, down only 49 percent from its massive debut. The box-office juggernaut has earned $317 million to date from North American theaters.

In a distant second, Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" opened with a strong $40.5 million. The PG-13 reboot of the campy television show cost a reported $100 million to produce.

Not so mighty were the totals for the two R-rated films that opened this weekend. Warner Bros.' raunchy action comedy "CHIPS" and Sony's space thriller "Life" failed to gain much traction.

"Life" earned $12.6 million, while the critically derided "CHIPS" brought in $7.6 million.

