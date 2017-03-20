Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

Beauty and the Beast will not return to cinemas in Kuwait

Comments
This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic
This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." Disney’s film Beauty and the Beast has been pulled from cinemas in Kuwait after the country’s censors raised concerns over the film’s content. Duaij Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, a board member at the National Cinema Company that operates 11 of Kuwait’s 13 movie theaters, told The Associated Press on Monday, March 20, 2017 a newly edited version of the movie may be back in theaters later this week. (Disney via AP)

The Associated Press

KUWAIT CITY —

Disney's new Beauty and the Beast will not be returning to cinemas in Kuwait after the country's largest cinema company pulled the movie from its theaters.

Kuwait's National Cinema Company said Tuesday it would not be bringing the film back to audiences "in tandem with our values and responsibility toward our younger audiences."

The film, which has grossed more than $180 million overseas, has what has been called Disney's first "gay moment" for a character.

Beauty and the Beast had been playing in the predominantly Muslim country of Kuwait since Thursday, but Kuwait's National Cinema Company cancelled Monday's showings after the Ministry of Information's censorship department raised concerns.

Initially, a company official said the movie would return to cinemas after edits. Officials from the company declined to comment further Tuesday.

