Beauty and the Beast will not return to cinemas in Kuwait

This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." Disney’s film Beauty and the Beast has been pulled from cinemas in Kuwait after the country’s censors raised concerns over the film’s content. Duaij Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, a board member at the National Cinema Company that operates 11 of Kuwait’s 13 movie theaters, told The Associated Press on Monday, March 20, 2017 a newly edited version of the movie may be back in theaters later this week. (Disney via AP)

The Associated Press