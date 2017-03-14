Ben Affleck says he's finished alcohol addiction treatment

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Ben Affleck arrives at the world premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Affleck says he has recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction. The actor and director on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, posted on his personal Facebook page that this is the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press