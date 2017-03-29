Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 29, 2017

Book: Angelina Jolie was drug-tested for 'Tomb Raider'

Comments
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015m file photo, actress and director Angelina Jolie Pitt arrives at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015m file photo, actress and director Angelina Jolie Pitt arrives at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of "By The Sea," in Los Angeles. To help shed her early reputation, Jolie agreed to be drug tested during production of 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” according to a new book. The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, released an excerpt from an upcoming biography of the former studio head Sherry Lansing, “Leading Lady.” Lansing stepped down as Paramount Pictures chairman and chief executive in 2005. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

To help shed her early reputation, Angelina Jolie agreed to be drug tested during production of 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," according to a new book.

The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday released an excerpt from an upcoming biography of the former studio head Sherry Lansing, "Leading Lady." Lansing stepped down as Paramount Pictures chairman and chief executive in 2005.

When casting the then 24-year-old Jolie for "Lara Croft," Lansing had concerns about Jolie's stability. This was shortly before the actress wed Billy Bob Thornton.

Then-Paramount production president John Goldwyn said the studio had Jolie undergo random drug tests. Director Simon West recounts that Jolie, eager for the part and to prove herself, said she would do anything — including daily drug tests — to "prove that I'm worthy."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation