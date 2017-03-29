Book: Angelina Jolie was drug-tested for 'Tomb Raider'

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015m file photo, actress and director Angelina Jolie Pitt arrives at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of "By The Sea," in Los Angeles. To help shed her early reputation, Jolie agreed to be drug tested during production of 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” according to a new book. The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, released an excerpt from an upcoming biography of the former studio head Sherry Lansing, “Leading Lady.” Lansing stepped down as Paramount Pictures chairman and chief executive in 2005. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press