Box Office Top 20: 'Beauty' adds $90.4 million in weekend 2

This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." (Disney via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Pena, left, and Dax Shepard in a scene from, 'CHiPS.'

The Associated Press

Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" performed even better than expected in its second weekend in theaters, adding $90.4 million to its North American grosses, which now tally at $319 million.

"Beauty and the Beast" easily topped the crop of newcomers — including Lionsgate's "Power Rangers," which got off to a solid start with $40 million — and a few less successful debuts as well.

The sci-fi thriller "Life," starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds opened in fourth place, behind "Kong: Skull Island," with a middling $12.5 million, while the big screen take on "CHIPS" only managed to bring in $7.7 million in its first weekend in theaters for a seventh place start.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Beauty And The Beast," Disney, $90,426,717, 4,210 locations, $21,479 average, $319,032,604, 2 Weeks.

2. "Power Rangers," Lionsgate, $40,300,288, 3,693 locations, $10,913 average, $40,300,288, 1 Week.

3. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $14,670,653, 3,666 locations, $4,002 average, $133,747,891, 3 Weeks.

4. "Life," Sony, $12,501,936, 3,146 locations, $3,974 average, $12,501,936, 1 Week.

5. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $10,334,390, 3,163 locations, $3,267 average, $201,644,986, 4 Weeks.

6. "Get Out," Universal, $8,851,845, 2,474 locations, $3,578 average, $147,669,880, 5 Weeks.

7. "Chips," Warner Bros., $7,722,802, 2,464 locations, $3,134 average, $7,722,802, 1 Week.

8. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $3,859,551, 2,330 locations, $1,656 average, $49,146,595, 4 Weeks.

9. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $2,100,951, 1,638 locations, $1,283 average, $170,972,203, 7 Weeks.

10. "The Belko Experiment," OTL Releasing, $1,878,370, 1,341 locations, $1,401 average, $7,648,935, 2 Weeks.

11. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $753,140, 640 locations, $1,177 average, $167,015,012, 14 Weeks.

12. "The Last Word," Bleecker Street, $535,493, 380 locations, $1,409 average, $988,218, 4 Weeks.

13. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $457,414, 403 locations, $1,135 average, $90,851,421, 7 Weeks.

14. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $446,992, 267 locations, $1,674 average, $531,314,491, 15 Weeks.

15. "Passengers," Sony, $397,472, 506 locations, $786 average, $99,886,692, 14 Weeks.

16. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $394,481, 320 locations, $1,233 average, $50,736,321, 18 Weeks.

17. "T2: Trainspotting," Sony, $389,453, 59 locations, $6,601 average, $622,727, 2 Weeks.

18. "Wilson," Fox Searchlight, $336,227, 310 locations, $1,085 average, $336,227, 1 Week.

19. "The Sense Of An Ending," CBS Films, $276,816, 235 locations, $1,178 average, $1,031,040, 3 Weeks.

20. "Phillauri," Fox International Productions, $260,982, 74 locations, $3,527 average, $260,982, 1 Week.

---

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.