Posted: March 07, 2017

Chazelle's Neil Armstrong drama dated for October 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Universal Pictures on Tuesday, March 7, dated Chazelle's "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, for October 12, 2018. The release date will return Chazelle to the heart of awards season with the follow-up to his musical sensation, "La La Land." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Universal Pictures on Tuesday, March 7, dated Chazelle’s “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, for October 12, 2018. The release date will return Chazelle to the heart of awards season with the follow-up to his musical sensation, "La La Land." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

"La La Land" director Damien Chazelle may have just finished one Oscar season, but he appears headed for another.

Universal Pictures on Tuesday dated Chazelle's "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, for Oct. 12, 2018. The release date will return Chazelle to the heart of awards season with the follow-up to his musical sensation.

"First Man" focuses on Armstrong in the years 1961-1969 and follows NASA's race to land a man on the moon. The script, based on James R. Hansen's book, is written by "Spotlight" scribe Josh Singer.

The 32-year-old Chazelle became the youngest to ever win best director at the Academy Awards. "La La Land," which has made nearly $400 million globally, took home six Oscars.

