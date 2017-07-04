‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel reveals plot details, confirms cast

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the sequel of "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Warner Bros. announced plot details and confirmed cast members for the upcoming sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The untitled film will pit Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) against Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) in the movie, which is expected to be released on Nov. 16, 2018.

J.K. Rowling, who wrote the screenplay for the first “Fantastic Beasts” film and authored the “Harry Potter” series, returns to write the sequel, according to AOL. The film opens in 1927, a few months after Scamander captures Grindelwald. However, the dark wizard escapes and recruits followers to his cause, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The only person who might stop Grindelwald is Dumbledore, who will need help from Scamander.

The sequel reunites Scamander with Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob (Dan Fogler). Also returning is Credence (Ezra Miller), “whose fate was unknown at the end of the first film.”

David Yates returns as film director, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Warner Bros. said the sequel will move from New York to London and to Paris. In a release, the studio said “there are also some surprising nods to the ‘Harry Potter’ stories that will delight fans of the books and film series.”