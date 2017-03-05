Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has twins via surrogate

FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Bollywood film maker Karan Johar poses for photographers at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks Green Carpet for the 17th Edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards in Madrid, Spain. Leading Bollywood filmmaker Johar says he's become a parent to twins born via surrogate. Johar tweeted Sunday, March 5, 2017 that the decision to have children was "emotional" yet "well thought out." (AP Photo/Samuel de Roman, File)

The Associated Press

Leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said Sunday that he's become a parent to twins born via surrogate.

"This was an emotional yet a well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent," Johar said in a message posted on Twitter.

He said the twins, a boy and a girl, have been named Yash and Roohi.

Johar said that he was "eternally grateful" to the surrogate who helped fulfill his "lifelong dream."

Johar, who is single, is not the only Indian celebrity to have children with the help of a surrogate. Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, welcomed a third child via surrogate in 2013.

Commercial surrogacy has been legal in India since 2001, but the government has said it is planning legislation that would end that in order to protect the poor women usually used as surrogates. It has also said the new law would bar gay people, single parents and foreigners from using surrogates.