Posted: March 30, 2017

Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming

Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming film
Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming film "The Greatest Showman," discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming
Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming film 'The Greatest Showman,' discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming
Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming film 'The Greatest Showman,' discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming
Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming film 'The Greatest Showman,' discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Missing 'La La Land'? 'The Greatest Showman' is coming
Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming film 'The Greatest Showman,' discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas.

AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS —

'City of Stars' might still be stuck in your head, but the Oscar-winning 'La La Land' songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul already have another big screen musical on the horizon: "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum.

20th Century Fox on Thursday unveiled a fever dream of a trailer at CinemaCon for the musical drama, set to bow Christmas Day. The Michael Gracey-directed P.T. Barnum story looks like a slightly less kinetic "Moulin Rouge" but with all the requisite bright colors and elaborate song and dance numbers.

Jackman was on-site in Las Vegas to introduce the trailer. He called the film, in-the-making for seven years, a pop period piece of hyper-reality.

"The Greatest Showman" also stars Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

