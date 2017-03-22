Movie of Vince Flynn's 'American Assassin' to debut Sept. 15

FILE - This Sept. 2, 2005 file photo shows best-selling author Vince Flynn in the library of his Edina, Minn. home. The late Minnesota author's counterterrorism operative Mitch Rapp is coming to the big screen in September. CBS Films and Lionsgate announced Wednesday, March 22, 2017 that “American Assassin,” based in Flynn’s best-seller, will hit theaters nationwide and in North America on Sept. 15. Flynn wrote a series of thrillers featuring Rapp. He died in 2013 after battling prostate cancer. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Associated Press