Netflix re-ups with Sandler, plan 4 more films together

FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Adam Sandler, a cast member in "The Do-Over," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Netflix has extended its deal with the comedian for four more feature films. As part of a previous four-movie deal, Sandler has already produced and starred in two films for Netflix. While neither “Ridiculous 6” nor “The Do-Over” received anything close to good reviews, Netflix said Friday, March 24, 2017, they are the biggest film releases for the service. Sandler’s next Netflix film, “Sandy Wexler,” debuts on April 14. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press