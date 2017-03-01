Oscar flub accountants get security protection guards

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2017 file photo shows Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs says the two accountants responsible for the best picture mistake will not work the Oscars again. Cullinan and Ruiz were responsible for the winners’ envelopes at Sunday’s Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan’s distraction caused the error. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer

A spokeswoman for the PwC auditing firm says the company has hired protection for the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at the Oscars.

Carey Bodenheimer said Thursday that PwC is providing security to Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz.

They are the accountants who were dismissed by the film academy Wednesday for mishandling the winners' envelopes at Sunday's 89th Academy Awards.

Bodenheimer said PwC hired security for the two partners after their home addresses and photos of their family members were published in the media.

PwC has taken responsibility for the unprecedented error that led to "La La Land" mistakenly announced as the winner of best picture when "Moonlight" actually won.

The company says Cullinan and Ruiz made "a series of mistakes" and failed to follow established backstage protocols.