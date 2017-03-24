TCM Classic Film Fest dedicated to late host Robert Osborne

FILE - In this May 19, 2014 file photo, Robert Osborne attends the 73rd Annual George Foster Peabody Awards in New York. Turner Classic Movies will continue memorializing Robert Osborne at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles next month. Festival organizers announced Friday that the eighth annual film festival will be dedicated to the channel’s longtime host, who died on March 6 at age 84. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press