WATCH: 'Black Panther' trailer released

The trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated film "Black Panther" aired during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs Friday night.

The world premiere gave fans a nearly two-minute tease of the superhero movie that will be in theatres Feb. 16, 2018.

According to a profile on Marvel's website, Black Panther's real name is T'Challa, and he is a "royal descendant of a warrior race" who is a "brilliant tactician, strategist, scientist, tracker and a master of all forms of unarmed combat."

Marvel also posted an official "Black Panther” movie poster on its Facebook page Friday.