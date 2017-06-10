Now Playing
Posted: June 10, 2017

WATCH: 'Black Panther' trailer released

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: (L-R) Director Ryan Coogler, actors Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michael B. Jordan of 'Black Panther' attend the Marvel Studios presentation during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: (L-R) Director Ryan Coogler, actors Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michael B. Jordan of 'Black Panther' attend the Marvel Studios presentation during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated film "Black Panther" aired during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs Friday night.

The world premiere gave fans a nearly two-minute tease of the superhero movie that will be in theatres Feb. 16, 2018.

According to a profile on Marvel's website, Black Panther's real name is T'Challa, and he is a "royal descendant of a warrior race" who is a "brilliant tactician, strategist, scientist, tracker and a master of all forms of unarmed combat."

Marvel also posted an official "Black Panther” movie poster on its Facebook page Friday.

