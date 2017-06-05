‘Wonder Woman’ breaks box office records, makes history

Clay Enos/AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman," in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“Wonder Woman” continues to dominate global box offices since its release Friday and shows no signs of slowing down.

Forbes reported that the film about the Amazonian warrior is the highest-grossing comic book superhero movie in history with a female lead.

According to Variety, the movie set a record for the biggest U.S. opening weekend for a female director, with $100.5 million in North American box office receipts in the three days since its release. It tops $85.1 million grossed by director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Globally, the film has done even better. Variety reported that the film has made $122.5 million in 55 international markets, making the movie’s global opening $223 million.

Director Patty Jenkins celebrated the news Monday on Twitter.

“I want to send out the deepest and sincere THANK YOU to all of you who made this so. YOU have helped us make change,” she wrote.