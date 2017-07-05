Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 05, 2017

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' sets viewership mark after tweets

Comments
President Donald Trump waves as he greets people at the Fourth of July picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump waves as he greets people at the Fourth of July picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski reached their biggest audience ever when they talked Friday about President Donald Trump's tweets about their show.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that 1.66 million people watched the MSNBC morning show the day after the tweets. That narrowly beat the show's previous record, which came the day after Trump was elected last year.

Trump, in denouncing the show last week, wrote that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a facelift" when he saw them around the New Year.

Friday's "Morning Joe" proved more popular than Trump's favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends." Even Trump tweeted that he watched "Morning Joe" on Friday.

So far this year, "Morning Joe" is averaging 896,000 viewers, typically running second behind Fox News Channel's morning show.

Scarborough and Brzezinski delayed a holiday vacation to address Trump's tweets on Friday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation