Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 08, 2017

MTV alters logo for International Women's Day

Comments
MTV is one of many brands participating in a
MTV is one of many brands participating in a "Day Without a Woman." (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The "M" in "MTV" is a "W" today in solidarity with International Women's Day, CNN reported.

The commemorative day is celebrated March 8 every year celebrating the women's right's movement.

>> Read more trending stories

This year, the day has made headlines as organizers behind the Women's March in January, on the weekend after President Donald Trump's inauguration pledged to join a "one-day demonstration of economic solidarity," called "Day Without a Woman."

NPR reported that the campaign calls for women to take the day off from working and only shop at businesses owned by minorities and women.

The Viacom-owned network appears to be participating in that strike. It has stopped running its Twitter account, with a message saying, "A woman runs this account & she’s striking today. All posts have been scheduled," with a link to MTV's website about the strike.

VH1 and MTV News also have altered logos and social media images for the day.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation