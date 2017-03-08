MTV alters logo for International Women's Day

MTV is one of many brands participating in a "Day Without a Woman." (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The "M" in "MTV" is a "W" today in solidarity with International Women's Day, CNN reported.

The commemorative day is celebrated March 8 every year celebrating the women's right's movement.

This year, the day has made headlines as organizers behind the Women's March in January, on the weekend after President Donald Trump's inauguration pledged to join a "one-day demonstration of economic solidarity," called "Day Without a Woman."

NPR reported that the campaign calls for women to take the day off from working and only shop at businesses owned by minorities and women.

The Viacom-owned network appears to be participating in that strike. It has stopped running its Twitter account, with a message saying, "A woman runs this account & she’s striking today. All posts have been scheduled," with a link to MTV's website about the strike.

VH1 and MTV News also have altered logos and social media images for the day.